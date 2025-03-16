Columbia Student's Detention Sparks Debate: Activism or Threat?
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, faces deportation due to his pro-Palestinian activism despite no criminal charges. Arrested a week ago, his detention provokes protests. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cites potential foreign policy threats. Khalil's family and legal team argue for his release, questioning ramifications for free speech.
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, was detained over his pro-Palestinian activism, prompting significant debate over immigration policies and activist rights. Khalil, a 30-year-old permanent U.S. resident, is currently held in Louisiana without any criminal charges, as revealed by his legal team on Saturday.
Khalil's arrest has sparked protests amid President Donald Trump's administration's commitment to deport certain activists involved in campus protests against Israel's actions in Gaza after the October 2023 attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that Khalil's presence may have serious foreign policy repercussions.
While Khalil's attorneys argue for his release, emphasizing he poses no flight risk, the U.S. government stands firm. This situation raises important questions about the impact of activism on immigration status and the potential chilling of free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
