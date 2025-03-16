Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks and Hostage Negotiations

Hamas agrees to release an American-Israeli and four hostages' bodies if Israel enforces their ceasefire deal. In exchange, Hamas demands more Palestinian prisoner releases. Israeli airstrikes kill nine, sparking controversy, while talks for a prolonged truce continue. Fuel shortages exacerbate the crisis in Gaza, posing grave risks to residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:00 IST
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks and Hostage Negotiations
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas announced conditional acceptance to release an American-Israeli hostage along with four bodies, contingent upon Israel's adherence to their ceasefire deal, labeling it an "exceptional deal" to steer truce efforts back on course.

Israeli airstrikes targeted militants in Gaza, reportedly killing nine, although a UK-based aid group refuted these claims, stating eight of their workers died. Amid escalating conflict, long-awaited Israeli-Hamas ceasefire discussions are poised to enter a second phase.

Severe humanitarian challenges loom, as Gaza battles a dire fuel shortage, endangering critical services. The Israeli-Palestinian tug-of-war over hostages and the ceasefire continues, with external mediators working towards a long-term resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025