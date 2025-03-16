Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Talks and Hostage Negotiations
Hamas agrees to release an American-Israeli and four hostages' bodies if Israel enforces their ceasefire deal. In exchange, Hamas demands more Palestinian prisoner releases. Israeli airstrikes kill nine, sparking controversy, while talks for a prolonged truce continue. Fuel shortages exacerbate the crisis in Gaza, posing grave risks to residents.
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas announced conditional acceptance to release an American-Israeli hostage along with four bodies, contingent upon Israel's adherence to their ceasefire deal, labeling it an "exceptional deal" to steer truce efforts back on course.
Israeli airstrikes targeted militants in Gaza, reportedly killing nine, although a UK-based aid group refuted these claims, stating eight of their workers died. Amid escalating conflict, long-awaited Israeli-Hamas ceasefire discussions are poised to enter a second phase.
Severe humanitarian challenges loom, as Gaza battles a dire fuel shortage, endangering critical services. The Israeli-Palestinian tug-of-war over hostages and the ceasefire continues, with external mediators working towards a long-term resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire
- hostages
- airstrikes
- Gaza
- fuel shortage
- negotiations
- Palestine
- conflict
ALSO READ
Gaza: Unified Arab position will ‘help guide the way forward’
‘This is our land’ – Building Gaza’s future from the wreckage of war
Israel Accepts U.S. Proposal for Temporary Ceasefire Extension in Gaza
Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Embarks on Vital Aid Mission to Gaza
Gaza Ceasefire: A Temporary Truce in Times of Tradition