Tragedy Strikes: Nightclub Fire in North Macedonia Leaves Many Dead or Injured

A deadly fire erupted in a nightclub located in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, causing significant casualties. According to initial reports from local media, multiple individuals have been confirmed dead or injured in the blaze.

The incident occurred late Sunday, igniting a wave of shock and sorrow throughout the community. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, as rescue operations continue at the scene.

Local news outlets are providing updates, although the exact number of victims remains uncertain. As first responders work tirelessly, the country mourns the loss of life in this tragic event.

