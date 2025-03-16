Bodo Accord: A Catalyst for Peace and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the positive effects of the Bodo Accord, addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Assam. He remarked that, contrary to Congress's earlier criticism, the Accord has facilitated peace and progress in the Bodoland region.

Shah highlighted the Centre's financial commitment, with a substantial Rs 1,500 crore allocated for the development of Bodoland. He noted that 82 percent of the Accord's clauses have been implemented, and remaining provisions are expected to be executed within two years.

In a forward-looking message, Shah encouraged Bodo youth to actively prepare for the upcoming 2036 Olympics, proposed to be held in Ahmedabad. This call to action comes as part of a broader strategy to cultivate talent and enthusiasm among young athletes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)