Left Menu

Bodo Accord: A Catalyst for Peace and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the positive impacts of the Bodo Accord during the ABSU conference in Kokrajhar, claiming it has brought peace and development. He discussed financial allocations to Bodoland and urged Bodo youth to prepare for the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:42 IST
Bodo Accord: A Catalyst for Peace and Development
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the positive effects of the Bodo Accord, addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Assam. He remarked that, contrary to Congress's earlier criticism, the Accord has facilitated peace and progress in the Bodoland region.

Shah highlighted the Centre's financial commitment, with a substantial Rs 1,500 crore allocated for the development of Bodoland. He noted that 82 percent of the Accord's clauses have been implemented, and remaining provisions are expected to be executed within two years.

In a forward-looking message, Shah encouraged Bodo youth to actively prepare for the upcoming 2036 Olympics, proposed to be held in Ahmedabad. This call to action comes as part of a broader strategy to cultivate talent and enthusiasm among young athletes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025