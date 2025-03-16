Left Menu

Political Comeback: Former Lawmakers Rejoin PDP

Two former Jammu and Kashmir lawmakers, Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Yasir Reshi, have rejoined the People's Democratic Party (PDP) after leaving it four years ago. Welcomed by major party figures, their return marks a significant political shift in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two former lawmakers from Jammu and Kashmir have made a notable political return, rejoining the People's Democratic Party (PDP) after a four-year hiatus. Mansoor Hussain Suharwardy and Yasir Reshi, who previously served as an MLA and MLC respectively, were welcomed back into the party at its Srinagar headquarters.

Their return was announced in a post by the PDP, which highlighted their re-entry in the presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti and other senior members. Among those welcoming them back were vice-president Mohd Sartaj Madni and Parliamentary Board chief Abdul Rehman Veeri.

Suharwardy and Reshi were part of a mass exodus following the BJP's withdrawal from a coalition government with the PDP in 2018. Having joined Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference in 2021, their return is part of a broader trend of former leaders re-aligning with the PDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

