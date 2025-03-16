Carney's Diplomatic Debut: Heading to Paris and London Amid Trump Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is setting off on his inaugural foreign trip to Paris and London, aiming to bolster alliances in response to US President Donald Trump's provocative stance on Canada's sovereignty. Carney, who was sworn in last Friday, emphasized Canada's distinct identity, separate from American influence.

The trip reflects a strategic move to enhance trade diversification and address potential threats to Arctic sovereignty, as Carney plans to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Additionally, he will engage with King Charles III, acknowledging his previous role as the governor of the Bank of England.

Amid Trump's trade war rhetoric and tariffs, Carney's government is reconsidering the purchase of US-made F-35 jets. The Prime Minister aims to keep Canada distinct from the US, a stance that has fueled national pride amidst Trump's challenging proposals. Experts suggest Canada's focus on expanding international trade is crucial in the current geopolitical climate.

