Controversy Over Karnataka's Religion-Based Reservation Plan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Karnataka's plan for 4% reservation for Muslim contractors, labeling it an 'unethical' move by Congress. The amendment, approved by the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, is seen as a step against constitutional principles by Yadav, who calls for its reversal.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has condemned Karnataka's proposal to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslim contractors as a reflection of Congress' unethical approach. Yadav believes this move violates legal norms and won't withstand judicial scrutiny.
The Siddaramaiah Cabinet in Karnataka amended the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, earmarking 4% of contracts in civil works up to Rs 2 crore and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore for the Muslim community, a decision approved on Friday.
Yadav, reaching out through a post on X, argued that reservation based on religion undermines the democratic values of the nation. He elaborated that Congress consistently fosters division, accusing it of neglecting constitutional respect and creating societal rifts.
