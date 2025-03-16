Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Vision for India-China Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes dialogue and cooperation with China in addressing longstanding issues and restoring border conditions. While acknowledging natural differences, Modi envisions India and China competing healthily, enhancing global stability. He highlights their shared historical ties and cultural exchanges, advocating for peaceful and prosperous bilateral relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:25 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Vision for India-China Cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of dialogue and cooperation in resolving differences with China. Modi underscored that while issues between India and China are natural, a stronger collaborative approach is vital for the stability of both nations and the world.

Speaking in a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi addressed the restoration efforts along the border areas, recalling the collaborative progress following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister expressed optimism about rebuilding trust and enthusiasm despite the challenges posed by a five-year hiatus in normalized relations.

Emphasizing the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, Modi pointed out that India and China have historically contributed massively to global prosperity. He reiterated the importance of competition that doesn't escalate into conflict, advocating steady dialogues to prevent disputes and fortify bilateral relations for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025