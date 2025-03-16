Congo and M23 Rebels Head for Peace Talks in Angola

The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to dispatch a delegation to Angola for crucial talks aimed at settling the escalating conflict involving Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. This announcement came from the Congolese presidency on Sunday.

Last week, Angola confirmed that direct negotiations between Congo and the M23 rebels are set to begin in Luanda on March 18. President Felix Tshisekedi, who has traditionally been opposed to discussions with M23, is reconsidering his stance following a succession of military defeats and diminishing regional backing for Congo.

Tina Salama, a spokesperson for the Congo presidency, stated that it remains unclear who will be part of the delegation. Meanwhile, M23 acknowledged that they received Angola's invitation, with their spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka confirming the news on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The M23 rebels also laid out a series of demands, including a public commitment from President Tshisekedi to engage in direct negotiations with them.

