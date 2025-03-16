Left Menu

Congo and M23 Rebels Head for Peace Talks in Angola

The Democratic Republic of Congo will send a delegation to Angola to engage in peace talks with M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda. Discussions are set to commence on March 18 in Luanda. The Congo president, considering a policy shift after a series of military setbacks, is under increased pressure to negotiate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:28 IST
Congo and M23 Rebels Head for Peace Talks in Angola
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo plans to dispatch a delegation to Angola for crucial talks aimed at settling the escalating conflict involving Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. This announcement came from the Congolese presidency on Sunday.

Last week, Angola confirmed that direct negotiations between Congo and the M23 rebels are set to begin in Luanda on March 18. President Felix Tshisekedi, who has traditionally been opposed to discussions with M23, is reconsidering his stance following a succession of military defeats and diminishing regional backing for Congo.

Tina Salama, a spokesperson for the Congo presidency, stated that it remains unclear who will be part of the delegation. Meanwhile, M23 acknowledged that they received Angola's invitation, with their spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka confirming the news on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. The M23 rebels also laid out a series of demands, including a public commitment from President Tshisekedi to engage in direct negotiations with them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025