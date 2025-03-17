Left Menu

India and New Zealand Forge Stronger Ties with Bilateral Agreements

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand met to sign multiple agreements enhancing bilateral cooperation. The two leaders discussed issues related to illegal migration and trade expansion. Luxon emphasized deepening ties, bringing a large delegation to strengthen economic and cultural connections between the nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon conducted a high-profile bilateral meeting on Monday, culminating in the signing of several key agreements between their nations. The leaders announced plans to formulate an agreement addressing illegal migration and facilitating the mobility of skilled workers.

During a joint press conference, PM Modi highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian community to New Zealand's economy and society, expressing gratitude for PM Luxon's favorable views towards this demographic. Modi praised Luxon as a young, connected leader, noting his recent Holi celebrations in New Zealand.

The meeting, part of Luxon's five-day visit to India, aimed to boost economic cooperation, with talks at Hyderabad House and the initiation of Free Trade Agreement discussions. Luxon's visit, marked by his homage to Gandhi and his large delegation, underscores a commitment to strengthening India-New Zealand relations.

