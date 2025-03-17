Left Menu

Political Uproar in Maharashtra Over Controversial Remarks

The Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra condemned Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal for comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Emperor Aurangzeb. The legislative assembly, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, pledged to verify the remarks and take appropriate legal action. The statement sparked significant political debate.

The Maharashtra legislature's ruling Mahayuti members sharply condemned Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday for comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, demanding stern action against him.

In the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized that the state would verify these remarks and ensure compliance with legal standards. He criticized such comments as attempts to attract attention while remarking on their adverse effect on political credibility.

The comments prompted an uproar in the state legislative council, leading to a temporary suspension of proceedings. BJP leader Pravin Darekar and others characterized Sapkal's remarks as condemnable and insulting, seeking stringent repercussions to deter future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

