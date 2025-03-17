Karnataka's Reservation Row: A Constitutional Clash

The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing a heated debate as the ruling Congress and opposition BJP clash over a budgetary provision granting four percent reservation to Muslims in government contracts.

Congress refutes BJP claims that the reservation is unconstitutional, asserting it supports minority and backward community rights. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar challenged BJP to demonstrate inclusivity by appointing minority ministers.

BJP counters by citing its history of appointing minorities to high offices, arguing Congress's minority appeasement is politically motivated. As the debate unfolds, questions of constitutional legality and social equity take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)