Karnataka's Reservation Row: A Constitutional Clash

The Congress and BJP in Karnataka are at odds over a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. While BJP deems it unconstitutional, Congress defends the move, highlighting its commitment to minority rights. The debate reflects broader issues of religion and representation in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:21 IST
The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing a heated debate as the ruling Congress and opposition BJP clash over a budgetary provision granting four percent reservation to Muslims in government contracts.

Congress refutes BJP claims that the reservation is unconstitutional, asserting it supports minority and backward community rights. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar challenged BJP to demonstrate inclusivity by appointing minority ministers.

BJP counters by citing its history of appointing minorities to high offices, arguing Congress's minority appeasement is politically motivated. As the debate unfolds, questions of constitutional legality and social equity take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

