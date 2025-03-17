AIMIM Stages Walkout Over Question Hour Discontent
AIMIM members staged a walkout from the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday, citing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the House and alleging that their questions are being ignored or altered.
The protest followed Speaker G Prasad Kumar's decision to end Question Hour early, prompting AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to demand that the remaining questions be deferred rather than dismissed. The Speaker committed to addressing their concerns on Tuesday, but Owaisi criticized the process, noting some questions were deemed answered prematurely.
Owaisi accused the Assembly of poor conduct, arguing improper handling of questions undermines democracy. He condemned the government's approach, saying the legislative body should not mirror political party headquarters. The AIMIM leader announced the party's protest walkout in response to the grievances.
