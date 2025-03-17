Left Menu

BJP Leaders Detained Ahead of Protest Against TASMAC Irregularities

BJP leaders including K Annamalai and Vanathi Srinivasan were detained by police in Tamil Nadu ahead of their protest against alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularities in TASMAC. The protest against the state-run liquor retailer is supported by DMK ally VCK, despite their usual opposition to BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Tamil Nadu leaders, including state president K Annamalai and Vanathi Srinivasan, faced detention by police as they prepared for a protest against alleged irregularities amounting to Rs. 1,000 crore in the state-run liquor retailer, TASMAC. The protest found an unusual supporter in DMK ally VCK, known for its critical stance against BJP.

Annamalai accused the ruling DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin of using diversion tactics to shift focus from the recent Enforcement Directorate raids on TASMAC and related entities. Critics like Pattali Makkal Katchi president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss also questioned the police's preemptive detention of BJP leaders, suggesting a need for a CBI probe if corruption is absent among DMK members.

The Enforcement Directorate has highlighted multiple discrepancies in TASMAC's operations, citing manipulation in tenders and unaccounted cash dealings via distilleries. Despite political tensions, the underlying issue of alleged fiscal misconduct continues to stir significant debate in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

