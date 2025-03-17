Left Menu

Former President Saakashvili Sentenced to Additional Jail Time

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili received a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for illegally crossing the state border, adding to his existing sentences. Convicted of various charges including embezzlement and abuse of power, Saakashvili claims the accusations are politically motivated. He will remain incarcerated until 2034.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:33 IST
Former President Saakashvili Sentenced to Additional Jail Time
  • Country:
  • Russia

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili has been handed an additional four-and-a-half-year prison sentence for illegally crossing the state border, according to the Georgian news agency Interpress. This extends his imprisonment until 2034, as the sentences will run concurrently. Saakashvili has been behind bars since 2021 on what he argues are politically-motivated charges.

Saakashvili, who held office from 2004 to 2013, was found guilty last week of embezzling 9 million Georgian lari—approximately $3.3 million—through expenses prosecutors deemed luxurious. Already serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, he has mostly spent his time in a prison hospital.

Beyond these charges, he faces trial concerning a 2007 crackdown on protesters. Following his presidency, Saakashvili moved to Ukraine and served briefly as the governor of Odesa. Despite being convicted in absentia, he returned to Georgia in 2021 and was immediately jailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025