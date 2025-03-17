Criticism Mounts Over Modi's Absence from Violence-Hit Manipur
The opposition criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur after recent violence, emphasizing that President's Rule is detrimental to democracy. Concerns were raised regarding budget allocations for Manipur and suggested that more financial support is needed to address the crises faced by the state.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism from opposition parties for not visiting Manipur in the aftermath of recent violence. They argue that imposing President's Rule is harmful to democratic practices.
During discussions about Manipur's budget for 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, opposition leaders expressed concerns about the state's administration, claiming that the 'double-engine government' has failed to address the issues effectively. They urged that more financial support is crucial for fostering peace in the violence-stricken region.
Chief among the complaints is the inadequate budget allocation for disaster management and social services, calling for increased attention and support to prevent further destabilization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
