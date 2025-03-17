Judiciary vs. Trump: Clash Over Venezuelan Deportations

A U.S. judge demanded explanations from Trump administration officials on Monday, regarding a potential violation of a court order through the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan gang members. The move could ignite a constitutional showdown between the presidency and the judiciary.

The White House, asserting on Sunday, declared that federal courts lack jurisdiction over President Donald Trump's authority to deport foreign adversaries under a historic law. Judge James Boasberg scheduled a hearing to determine whether the flights left post-order or were already airborne.

This quick sequence of events could deepen Trump's constitutional conflict concerning checks and balances, emphasizing judicial independence. The administration's ongoing legal confrontations with an emboldened judiciary demonstrate the tension over executive authority and highlight the protective role of advocacy groups in defending constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)