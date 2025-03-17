Judiciary vs. Trump: Clash Over Venezuelan Deportations
A U.S. judge challenges the Trump administration over the deportation of Venezuelan gang members, raising potential constitutional issues. The American Civil Liberties Union seeks clarity, questioning Trump's use of executive power and his defiance of judicial orders. Federal courts continue to serve as a significant check on presidential authority.
A U.S. judge demanded explanations from Trump administration officials on Monday, regarding a potential violation of a court order through the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan gang members. The move could ignite a constitutional showdown between the presidency and the judiciary.
The White House, asserting on Sunday, declared that federal courts lack jurisdiction over President Donald Trump's authority to deport foreign adversaries under a historic law. Judge James Boasberg scheduled a hearing to determine whether the flights left post-order or were already airborne.
This quick sequence of events could deepen Trump's constitutional conflict concerning checks and balances, emphasizing judicial independence. The administration's ongoing legal confrontations with an emboldened judiciary demonstrate the tension over executive authority and highlight the protective role of advocacy groups in defending constitutional principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USAID Official Whistleblows: Humanitarian Aid in Crisis Amid Trump Administration Cuts
Strengthened Alliances: U.S.-Philippines Defense Ties Under Trump Administration
Trump Administration Drops Lawsuit Against Denka Over Toxic Chemical
Google Appeals to Trump Administration Amid Antitrust Challenges
Trump Administration Considers Selling Iconic U.S. Federal Buildings