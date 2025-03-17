Judicial Showdown: Trump Administration's Controversial Deportations

A federal judge has demanded explanations from Trump administration officials concerning the potential violation of his deportation order, raising the potential for a constitutional standoff. The issue focuses on the removal of hundreds of Venezuelan gang members over the weekend.

The White House has claimed that federal courts have no authority over the President's power to expel foreign threats under the Alien Enemies Act, historically applied in wartime. This defense follows an emergency hearing where Judge James Boasberg temporarily halted these deportations.

Despite the judge's order, the administration continues deportations, risking a clash with judicial oversight. This push to expand executive power has frequently placed Trump's actions under judiciary review, further igniting discussions about the balance of power and constitutional limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)