Judicial Showdown: Trump Administration's Controversial Deportations

A U.S. judge is challenging the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan gang members. The administration's actions may lead to a constitutional conflict, testing the checks and balances between the executive and judiciary. The controversy centers on the use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:25 IST
Judge

A federal judge has demanded explanations from Trump administration officials concerning the potential violation of his deportation order, raising the potential for a constitutional standoff. The issue focuses on the removal of hundreds of Venezuelan gang members over the weekend.

The White House has claimed that federal courts have no authority over the President's power to expel foreign threats under the Alien Enemies Act, historically applied in wartime. This defense follows an emergency hearing where Judge James Boasberg temporarily halted these deportations.

Despite the judge's order, the administration continues deportations, risking a clash with judicial oversight. This push to expand executive power has frequently placed Trump's actions under judiciary review, further igniting discussions about the balance of power and constitutional limits.

