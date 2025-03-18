Tensions Skyrocket: Iranian Forces Face Off with U.S. Spy Drone

Tensions have escalated dramatically between the United States and Iran, as a U.S. spy drone hastily retreated after encountering Iranian F-14 fighter jets near Iranian airspace. The incident comes amid increasing strain between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's Nournews agency reported that the country's Army Air Force remains on high alert and prepared for a 'full-scale defense and a severe counterattack' against enemy interests within the Middle East region. This development highlights the fragile nature of the current geopolitical climate in the area.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has openly stated that he would hold Iran responsible for any attacks executed by the Houthi group in Yemen, underscoring the administration's expansion of one of the largest U.S. military operations in the Middle East since Trump's return to the White House.

