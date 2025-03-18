Trump Teases Progress Ahead of Crucial Putin Call
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced progress in negotiations over a Ukraine settlement but acknowledged more work is needed. His comments come as he prepares for a critical conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling potential diplomatic advancements.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that significant strides have been made towards a Ukraine settlement, although he admitted that much still needs to be addressed. His statement followed an announcement of a scheduled call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming conversation with Putin through a post on Truth Social. He highlighted the importance of the call in furthering diplomatic negotiations concerning Ukraine.
The upcoming dialogue between the former U.S. leader and the current Russian president marks a potential turning point in resolving the ongoing conflict, with both sides eager to explore avenues for a final agreement.
