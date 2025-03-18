Left Menu

Deportation Controversy: A Doctor's Fall from Grace

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island doctor, was deported to Lebanon over alleged connections to Hezbollah after Border Protection found sensitive material on her phone. The deportation has sparked protests and legal battles, as her supporters argue she was wrongly removed from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 07:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 07:49 IST
Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Rhode Island-based doctor, was deported to Lebanon after U.S. authorities discovered images of Hezbollah's leader on her phone. The deportation has ignited tensions, with protests erupting and legal challenges mounting, as Alawieh's supporters argue she was wrongfully removed from the country.

Alawieh, who worked as a kidney transplant specialist at Brown University, was denied re-entry to the U.S. following a trip to Lebanon. The U.S. Department of Justice cited 'security concerns' due to images found on her phone, and statements made during her interview that indicated support for Hezbollah, a group designated as terrorist by western governments.

Despite a federal judge's order to delay her deportation, Alawieh was flown out of the country, raising questions about the adherence to judicial processes. The incident has sparked widespread debate on immigration policies and the enforcement actions of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

