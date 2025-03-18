Left Menu

Transforming Delhi: A Call for a 'Model' Assembly Using AI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla encourages the development of Delhi Vidhan Sabha as a 'model' Assembly, urging MLAs to adopt modern technology like AI. In a two-day orientation, he emphasizes transparency, accountability, and utilizing technology to meet public expectations, enhance legislative processes, and drive infrastructure development in the diverse capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a push for modernization, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to evolve into a 'model' Assembly by incorporating contemporary technology tools like Artificial Intelligence. His remarks came during the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for legislators at the Vidhan Sabha.

Birla emphasized the significant responsibilities faced by MLAs due to Delhi's diversity, likening the capital to a 'Mini India.' He stressed the need for efficient dialogue and communication, suggesting that technology could enhance the legislative process and aid in fulfilling the high expectations of the capital's populace.

The event highlighted the role of the Assembly as a dynamic platform for debate and consensus, urging new members to partake actively in legislative activities. The programme, guided by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, focuses on equipping the legislators with essential skills and knowledge to address Delhi's challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

