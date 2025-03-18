Germany's Bold Move: 'Whatever It Takes' for Defense and Infrastructure

Friedrich Merz, potentially Germany's next chancellor, is urging lawmakers to approve substantial investments in defense and infrastructure to fortify the trans-Atlantic alliance. The call comes as doubts rise about alliance strength and includes a proposal for a massive investment fund supported by increased borrowing.

The existing parliament will consider these plans requiring a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag due to needed alterations in Germany's stringent borrowing regulations. This initiative also includes negotiations with the Greens for their crucial votes.

The proposed package, which reflects a shift for Merz's party, exempts defense and security spending from borrowing restrictions, aiming for significant economic growth and defense enhancement. The move is seen as crucial to bolstering Germany's military and infrastructure amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

