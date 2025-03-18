Violence Erupts in Nagpur Amid Political Tensions
Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the BJP government over Nagpur violence, drawing parallels with Manipur. CM Devendra Fadnavis links protests to religious tensions, promising strict action. Amidst accusations and counter-accusations in Maharashtra politics, the situation remains tense with curfews imposed in parts of Nagpur.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of recent violence in Nagpur, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging attempts to destabilize Maharashtra akin to the ongoing unrest in Manipur.
Addressing the media, Thackeray questioned the Chief Minister's office for its lack of immediate response to rumors of violence, accusing the BJP of fostering division. He contrasted the situation with Vietnam's economic progress, lamenting the missed opportunities for growth in comparison to India.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis characterized the violence as a 'well-planned attack', sparked by rumors during VHP and Bajrang Dal-led protests. As accusations fly, the Maharashtra political landscape sees heightened tensions, with curfews now imposed in several Nagpur districts as authorities seek to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Violence
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- Devendra Fadnavis
- Aaditya Thackeray
- Manipur
- Curfew
- Politics
ALSO READ
Key Discussions Between Shiv Sena Leaders and Maharashtra CM
Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Public Execution for Women's Damages
Aaditya Thackeray Calls for President's Rule Amid Maharashtra's Crime Crisis
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has resigned; I have accepted it and sent it to Governor: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Shiv Sena UBT Wants Assembly Power: LoP Position in Maharashtra