Violence Erupts in Nagpur Amid Political Tensions

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the BJP government over Nagpur violence, drawing parallels with Manipur. CM Devendra Fadnavis links protests to religious tensions, promising strict action. Amidst accusations and counter-accusations in Maharashtra politics, the situation remains tense with curfews imposed in parts of Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:47 IST
Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of recent violence in Nagpur, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging attempts to destabilize Maharashtra akin to the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Addressing the media, Thackeray questioned the Chief Minister's office for its lack of immediate response to rumors of violence, accusing the BJP of fostering division. He contrasted the situation with Vietnam's economic progress, lamenting the missed opportunities for growth in comparison to India.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis characterized the violence as a 'well-planned attack', sparked by rumors during VHP and Bajrang Dal-led protests. As accusations fly, the Maharashtra political landscape sees heightened tensions, with curfews now imposed in several Nagpur districts as authorities seek to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

