TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Sparks Debate Over PM Modi's Maha Kumbh Address

In a fiery address, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha regarding the Maha Kumbh, questioning the subject's classification as a state matter. Banerjee accused the government of discriminatory practices by silencing opposition voices on similar occasions in the past.

Highlighting perceived inconsistencies, Banerjee expressed astonishment at the Prime Minister's decision to address the Maha Kumbh, despite its classification as a state issue, sparking debate over central versus state jurisdiction in such matters. This friction adds to the ongoing tension between the ruling party and the opposition.

Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Modi used his speech to laud the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting it as a testament to India's growing national consciousness. He praised the dedication of Uttar Pradesh's public and administration, reinforcing his government's narrative of unity and capability.

