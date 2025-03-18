TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Sparks Debate Over PM Modi's Maha Kumbh Address
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticized PM Modi's Lok Sabha address on the Maha Kumbh, questioning the decision to speak on a purportedly state-level subject. Banerjee alleged discrimination against opposition leaders in past discussions. Modi praised the event's success, attributing it to collective efforts, while dismissing critics' doubts.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha regarding the Maha Kumbh, questioning the subject's classification as a state matter. Banerjee accused the government of discriminatory practices by silencing opposition voices on similar occasions in the past.
Highlighting perceived inconsistencies, Banerjee expressed astonishment at the Prime Minister's decision to address the Maha Kumbh, despite its classification as a state issue, sparking debate over central versus state jurisdiction in such matters. This friction adds to the ongoing tension between the ruling party and the opposition.
Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Modi used his speech to laud the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting it as a testament to India's growing national consciousness. He praised the dedication of Uttar Pradesh's public and administration, reinforcing his government's narrative of unity and capability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Camera Clash in Karnataka Assembly: Discrimination Allegations Stir Proceedings
Lok Sabha's Select Committee to Review Overhaul of Income-Tax Legislation
Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol discusses current situation in state with Governor Bhalla
Lok Sabha Speaker Encourages Youth and Women to Lead India’s Global Transformation
Dalit Groom Attacked: Caste Discrimination at Wedding