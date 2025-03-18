Modi's Kumbh Address: A Move to Bypass Tariff Debate?
In a controversial statement at the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged 'damage-control speech' on the Maha Kumbh faced criticism from TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Modi's remarks were seen as a distraction from pressing international issues like US tariffs, sparking protests from opposition MPs demanding clarification.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding the Maha Kumbh in the Lok Sabha has come under fire from TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Breaching parliamentary norms, opposition MPs were not allowed to seek clarifications on Modi's remarks, perceived as diverting attention from issues such as US tariffs.
O'Brien criticized Modi's speech as a 'damage-control' effort, highlighting that the Prime Minister rarely subjects himself to questioning, a point underscored by his absence in press conferences. The opposition's frustration boiled over into protests that adjourned the Lok Sabha.
Despite the controversy, Modi stated that the Maha Kumbh fortified the nation's unity and underscored India's organizational prowess. The Prime Minister attributed the event's success to the collective efforts of government and society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Urges Understanding of Free Speech: Imran Pratapgarhi's Case
Supreme Court Declines Free Speech Case on Bias Policies
Supreme Court Declines Free Speech Challenge Against Indiana University
Trade Tensions Escalate: China Counters US Tariffs
US Tariffs Create Trade Opportunities for India: An Economic Shift