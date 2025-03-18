Modi's Kumbh Address: A Move to Bypass Tariff Debate?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement regarding the Maha Kumbh in the Lok Sabha has come under fire from TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Breaching parliamentary norms, opposition MPs were not allowed to seek clarifications on Modi's remarks, perceived as diverting attention from issues such as US tariffs.

O'Brien criticized Modi's speech as a 'damage-control' effort, highlighting that the Prime Minister rarely subjects himself to questioning, a point underscored by his absence in press conferences. The opposition's frustration boiled over into protests that adjourned the Lok Sabha.

Despite the controversy, Modi stated that the Maha Kumbh fortified the nation's unity and underscored India's organizational prowess. The Prime Minister attributed the event's success to the collective efforts of government and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)