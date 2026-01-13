Left Menu

Rise in Hate Speech Against Minorities in India Sparks Concern

A Washington-based group reported a 13% rise in hate speech against minorities in India in 2025, mainly in BJP-governed areas. India Hate Lab documented 1,318 events, highlighting increased incidents since Modi's leadership. Controversies include discriminatory laws and the demolition of Muslim-owned properties.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In India, hate speech targeting minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, has risen by 13% in 2025, as illustrated by a Washington-based research group's findings. The surge is largely attributed to states governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India Hate Lab recorded 1,318 instances of hate speech in 2025, noting a significant increase from previous years. The majority, 1,164 cases, were reported in areas directly or indirectly controlled by BJP coalitions. The Indian government, however, denies any bias and credits its programs with aiding all communities.

Activists and organizations like Amnesty International argue the escalation of abuses has been notable since Modi's ascent in 2014, spotlighting contentious laws and the demolition of Muslim properties. Nonetheless, BJP accuses India Hate Lab of offering a skewed portrayal of the situation.

