TMC Walks Out Over 'Superficial' Reply in Rajya Sabha
Trinamool Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha dissatisfied with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to a debate on the Manipur budget. The TMC criticized the reply as 'superficial', urging for concrete steps to address ongoing issues in Manipur, claiming state-sponsored violence.
On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MPs exited the Rajya Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response concerning the Manipur budget debate. MPs labeled her reply as 'superficial'.
In the Upper House, Sitharaman acknowledged Manipur's ongoing crises over decades and criticized the blame game. She referred to past 'double-engine' governments in the state, drawing objections from TMC MP Saket Gokhale.
MP Sushmita Dev condemned Sitharaman's remarks as eyewash, claiming the government's inaction over 22 months and citing allegations of state-sponsored violence. Parliament approved supplementary spending of Rs 51,463 crore and Rs 1,861 crore demands for Manipur's 2024-25 grants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
