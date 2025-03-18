Left Menu

TMC Walks Out Over 'Superficial' Reply in Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha dissatisfied with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response to a debate on the Manipur budget. The TMC criticized the reply as 'superficial', urging for concrete steps to address ongoing issues in Manipur, claiming state-sponsored violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:02 IST
TMC Walks Out Over 'Superficial' Reply in Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MPs exited the Rajya Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response concerning the Manipur budget debate. MPs labeled her reply as 'superficial'.

In the Upper House, Sitharaman acknowledged Manipur's ongoing crises over decades and criticized the blame game. She referred to past 'double-engine' governments in the state, drawing objections from TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

MP Sushmita Dev condemned Sitharaman's remarks as eyewash, claiming the government's inaction over 22 months and citing allegations of state-sponsored violence. Parliament approved supplementary spending of Rs 51,463 crore and Rs 1,861 crore demands for Manipur's 2024-25 grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025