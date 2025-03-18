TMC Walks Out Over 'Superficial' Reply in Rajya Sabha

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MPs exited the Rajya Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response concerning the Manipur budget debate. MPs labeled her reply as 'superficial'.

In the Upper House, Sitharaman acknowledged Manipur's ongoing crises over decades and criticized the blame game. She referred to past 'double-engine' governments in the state, drawing objections from TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

MP Sushmita Dev condemned Sitharaman's remarks as eyewash, claiming the government's inaction over 22 months and citing allegations of state-sponsored violence. Parliament approved supplementary spending of Rs 51,463 crore and Rs 1,861 crore demands for Manipur's 2024-25 grants.

(With inputs from agencies.)