Tharoor Reflects on India's Neutral Path to Peace Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Indian Congress leader Shashi Tharoor acknowledged his change of heart regarding criticism of India's neutral stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Tharoor reflected on his initial opposition to India's position, stating he has since realized the strategic advantages it offers for peace negotiations.

The former minister explained his original disapproval stemmed from principles of international law and sovereignty violations. Nonetheless, India has emerged as a unique diplomatic player, able to engage constructively with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, suggesting its vital role in fostering global peace.

Tharoor hinted at the potential for India to deploy peacekeepers, historically adept in such missions, should there be an agreed resolution between Russia and Ukraine. He noted, however, that this decision remains speculative and outside his opposition role.

