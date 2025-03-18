Left Menu

Hungary Bans LGBTQ+ Pride March Amid Political Tensions

Hungary's parliament has banned the annual Pride march citing potential harm to children. Prime Minister Viktor Orban leads efforts against LGBTQ+ rights and foreign-funded media. Despite opposition protests, the ban passed quickly. A resolution opposing joint EU borrowing for defense spending was also approved amid increasing political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:45 IST
Hungary Bans LGBTQ+ Pride March Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a contentious move, Hungary's parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, passed a bill banning the annual LGBTQ+ Pride march, deeming it potentially harmful to children. This legislation has triggered criticism from opposition parties and Budapest's liberal mayor, signaling heightened tensions ahead of the 2026 elections.

Noteworthy protests unfolded with lawmakers from the opposition party Momentum lighting smoke flares and displaying manipulated images of Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ban comes as Orban faces a significant political challenge from emerging opposition and doubles down on restricting foreign influence.

In addition to the Pride ban, Hungary's parliament passed a resolution opposing joint European Union borrowing for defense spending. This decision aligns with Orban's stance on contributing to common European defense without engaging in shared financial commitments. The European Commission's proposal for borrowing requires broader EU support to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025