Hungary Bans LGBTQ+ Pride March Amid Political Tensions

In a contentious move, Hungary's parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, passed a bill banning the annual LGBTQ+ Pride march, deeming it potentially harmful to children. This legislation has triggered criticism from opposition parties and Budapest's liberal mayor, signaling heightened tensions ahead of the 2026 elections.

Noteworthy protests unfolded with lawmakers from the opposition party Momentum lighting smoke flares and displaying manipulated images of Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ban comes as Orban faces a significant political challenge from emerging opposition and doubles down on restricting foreign influence.

In addition to the Pride ban, Hungary's parliament passed a resolution opposing joint European Union borrowing for defense spending. This decision aligns with Orban's stance on contributing to common European defense without engaging in shared financial commitments. The European Commission's proposal for borrowing requires broader EU support to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)