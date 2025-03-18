EU Stands Firm: Supporting Greenland's Sovereignty Against U.S. Ambitions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the European Union's dedication to Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty during a speech at the Royal Danish Military Academy.

Her remarks surfaced in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, Denmark's autonomous territory, reiterating that the EU supports sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Authorities from Greenland and Denmark have persistently communicated that the territory is not for sale, standing firm against Trump's propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)