Left Menu

EU Stands Firm: Supporting Greenland's Sovereignty Against U.S. Ambitions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed the EU's commitment to Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty amid U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland. Speaking at the Royal Danish Military Academy, von der Leyen reassured support for territorial integrity despite U.S. intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:26 IST
EU Stands Firm: Supporting Greenland's Sovereignty Against U.S. Ambitions
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the European Union's dedication to Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty during a speech at the Royal Danish Military Academy.

Her remarks surfaced in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, Denmark's autonomous territory, reiterating that the EU supports sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Authorities from Greenland and Denmark have persistently communicated that the territory is not for sale, standing firm against Trump's propositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025