EU Stands Firm: Supporting Greenland's Sovereignty Against U.S. Ambitions
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed the EU's commitment to Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty amid U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland. Speaking at the Royal Danish Military Academy, von der Leyen reassured support for territorial integrity despite U.S. intentions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the European Union's dedication to Greenland and Denmark's sovereignty during a speech at the Royal Danish Military Academy.
Her remarks surfaced in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, Denmark's autonomous territory, reiterating that the EU supports sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Authorities from Greenland and Denmark have persistently communicated that the territory is not for sale, standing firm against Trump's propositions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi govt displaying 'far-right' characteristics: Prakash Karat
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar