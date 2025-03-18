Left Menu

Congress Strengthens Focus: District Units to Empower Party Organization

The Congress party is set to empower its district units during a three-day meeting of District Congress Committee presidents, ahead of the AICC session. The focus is on strengthening organizational structure with meetings scheduled on March 27, 28, and April 3 at Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

The Congress party is preparing to empower its district units by conducting meetings with its District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents across the country for three days before the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session. The meetings aim to make district units central to the party's organization.

The DCC presidents will convene in three batches on March 27, 28, and April 3 at Indira Gandhi Bhawan. This initiative follows a high-level meeting attended by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, focusing on organizational strengthening. Preparations are underway for the AICC session slated for April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad.

Significance is placed on Gujarat for its historical role in India's independence, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The upcoming AICC session is expected to formalize the Congress Working Committee resolutions, marking an important event in political strategizing.

