Kerala Clashes with Union Finance Minister Over 'Nokkukooli' Remarks

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks about Kerala's 'nokkukooli' practice, made during her address in the Rajya Sabha, have led to a heated exchange with state officials. Labour Minister V Sivankutty strongly criticized Sitharaman's comments, calling them both misleading and insulting to Kerala.

Sivankutty accused the finance minister of tarnishing Kerala's image by exaggerating isolated incidents. He emphasized that 'nokkukooli' has been banned in the state, with strict actions taken when violations occur. He also pointed out Kerala's proactive stance in implementing a labor policy, positioning the state ahead of its counterparts.

The state representative invited Sitharaman to visit Kerala to understand its employment landscape, asserting that her comments reflect anti-communism and anti-Kerala sentiments. The minister claimed that Sitharaman's government is attempting to impose anti-labor codes in Kerala.

