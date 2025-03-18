Prashant Kishor Urges Action Against Controversial Waqf Bill

Activist Prashant Kishor has called upon Muslim leaders in the JD(U) to exert pressure on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Speaking at an iftar party organized by his Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor expressed strong opposition to the Bill, citing inadequate consultation with the 20 crore Muslim community members who are stakeholders in the Waqf.

Highlighting cross-party opposition, Kishor emphasized the need for both parliamentary resistance and street-level protests to challenge the Bill. He also stressed that both the BJP and Nitish Kumar would bear responsibility if the legislation passes, as JD(U)'s support is crucial for the BJP-led government's survival at the Centre.

Kishor urged Nitish Kumar to leverage his political influence to prevent the Bill's passage, also rallying Muslim JD(U) leaders to act decisively on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)