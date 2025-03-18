Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Urges Action Against Controversial Waqf Bill

Prashant Kishor, an activist, calls on Muslim JD(U) leaders to pressure Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Kishor argues that the Bill lacks consultation with the Muslim community and urges street protests and parliamentary resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:48 IST
Prashant Kishor Urges Action Against Controversial Waqf Bill
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Prashant Kishor has called upon Muslim leaders in the JD(U) to exert pressure on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Speaking at an iftar party organized by his Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor expressed strong opposition to the Bill, citing inadequate consultation with the 20 crore Muslim community members who are stakeholders in the Waqf.

Highlighting cross-party opposition, Kishor emphasized the need for both parliamentary resistance and street-level protests to challenge the Bill. He also stressed that both the BJP and Nitish Kumar would bear responsibility if the legislation passes, as JD(U)'s support is crucial for the BJP-led government's survival at the Centre.

Kishor urged Nitish Kumar to leverage his political influence to prevent the Bill's passage, also rallying Muslim JD(U) leaders to act decisively on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025