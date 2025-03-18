Left Menu

Trump's Media Cuts: A Boost for China's Narrative

US President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding for government-run media like Voice of America is seen as an advantage for China's Communist Party. While the Chinese Foreign Ministry avoided direct comment, criticism of VOA's coverage persists. Globally, the move is framed as a blow against 'fake news.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:03 IST
media
  • Country:
  • China

US President Donald Trump's recent cuts to Voice of America and other American government-run media outlets could benefit China's ruling Communist Party. Although the Chinese Foreign Ministry opted not to directly comment on these changes, a spokesperson criticized the outlets for biased reporting on China.

Under the Trump administration, nearly all Voice of America staff were placed on leave, and funding was halted for organizations like Radio Free Asia, known for covering sensitive topics like human rights abuses in regions such as Xinjiang and Tibet. This move has sparked debates about press freedom globally.

The Global Times, a Chinese state-owned publication, criticized Voice of America, while Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen supported Trump's decision as a stand against 'fake news.' This development holds international ramifications and reflects ongoing tensions over media narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

