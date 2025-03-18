US President Donald Trump's recent cuts to Voice of America and other American government-run media outlets could benefit China's ruling Communist Party. Although the Chinese Foreign Ministry opted not to directly comment on these changes, a spokesperson criticized the outlets for biased reporting on China.

Under the Trump administration, nearly all Voice of America staff were placed on leave, and funding was halted for organizations like Radio Free Asia, known for covering sensitive topics like human rights abuses in regions such as Xinjiang and Tibet. This move has sparked debates about press freedom globally.

The Global Times, a Chinese state-owned publication, criticized Voice of America, while Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen supported Trump's decision as a stand against 'fake news.' This development holds international ramifications and reflects ongoing tensions over media narratives.

