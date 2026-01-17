Punjab Kesari Faces Alleged Political Backlash: Press Freedom Under Siege
Punjab Kesari newspaper group accuses the Punjab government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party, of harassment through raids and inspections allegedly aimed at stifling press freedom. The state denies the claims, citing violations of law by the media group. Political factions have condemned the actions as anti-democratic.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Kesari newspaper group has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab of spreading false narratives and targeting it with raids after publishing news critical of the government. This comes after they alleged multiple raids by enforcement authorities as retaliatory measures.
In response, several political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal, have criticized these actions as an attack on press freedom and democratic values. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has labeled the raids as 'anti-democratic' and urged media protests.
The Punjab government has refuted these allegations, claiming the raids were due to serious legal violations by the group. Punjab Kesari maintains the government's actions aim to silence inconvenient reporting, citing alleged economic pressures and improper license cancellations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
