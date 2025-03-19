Left Menu

YSRCP Alleges Visionary Hoax: Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Criticized

YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath accuses Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision to mislead the public while neglecting crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture. Sailajanath criticizes Naidu's economic strategies as unrealistic and sees them as distractions from unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:16 IST
YSRCP Alleges Visionary Hoax: Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Criticized
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's new agenda, YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath lashed out at the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, labeling it a distraction from unfulfilled electoral promises and terming its economic forecasts 'unrealistic.'

At a press briefing in the YSRCP headquarters, Sailajanath dismissed the grand visions of Naidu, accusing him of failing to uplift the common people. He alleged that the previous visions resulted in large-scale privatization that did not translate into tangible progress, with many families still below the poverty line.

Sailajanath criticized Naidu for perceived negligence in education and healthcare sectors of the state, highlighting worsening infrastructure. Furthermore, he faulted Naidu's focus away from agriculture, claiming it forced many farmers to abandon the crucial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025