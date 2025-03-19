YSRCP Alleges Visionary Hoax: Naidu's SwarnaAndhra@2047 Criticized
YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath accuses Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision to mislead the public while neglecting crucial sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture. Sailajanath criticizes Naidu's economic strategies as unrealistic and sees them as distractions from unfulfilled promises.
In a sharp critique of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's new agenda, YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath lashed out at the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, labeling it a distraction from unfulfilled electoral promises and terming its economic forecasts 'unrealistic.'
At a press briefing in the YSRCP headquarters, Sailajanath dismissed the grand visions of Naidu, accusing him of failing to uplift the common people. He alleged that the previous visions resulted in large-scale privatization that did not translate into tangible progress, with many families still below the poverty line.
Sailajanath criticized Naidu for perceived negligence in education and healthcare sectors of the state, highlighting worsening infrastructure. Furthermore, he faulted Naidu's focus away from agriculture, claiming it forced many farmers to abandon the crucial sector.
