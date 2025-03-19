Left Menu

Trump's Controversial FTC Firings: A Challenge to Agency Independence

Democratic commissioners at the FTC claim illegal firing by Trump, challenging regulatory independence. The White House confirmed without comment. Former commissioner Alvaro Bedoya called it 'corruption,' while Rebecca Kelly Slaughter cited legal violations. Trump's actions could indicate broader authority moves in independent agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The unexpected dismissal of two Democratic commissioners from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission by President Donald Trump has sparked a heated debate over the independence of regulatory agencies. A White House official confirmed the firings but refrained from further detail.

Condemning the move, former Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya labeled it 'corruption plain and simple,' while Rebecca Kelly Slaughter highlighted violations of statutory language and Supreme Court precedent in what she termed an illegal termination. Both were ousted amid broader challenges by Trump against independent agencies, such as the National Labor Relations Board.

Rooted in a 1935 Supreme Court ruling, FTC commissioners are protected from dismissal without good cause, safeguarding agency autonomy. However, Trump's recent executive order hints at a strategic effort to expand presidential control, a stance supported by FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Republican Commissioner Melissa Holyoak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

