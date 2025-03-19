Left Menu

Trump's Controversial FTC Firings Spark Legal Showdown

President Donald Trump fired two Democratic commissioners from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, sparking legal challenges and criticism from antimonopoly groups. The move tests the independence of regulatory agencies and may complicate the commission's ongoing cases against big corporations like Meta and Amazon.

President Donald Trump's decision to fire two Democratic commissioners from the Federal Trade Commission has ignited significant legal and political controversy. The firings of Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, confirmed by a White House official, raise questions about the independence of regulatory agencies. Both commissioners plan to sue to reverse their dismissals.

The dismissals were sharply criticized by Democratic senators and anti-monopoly advocates who fear the move aims to eliminate opposition within the agency to large corporations. Senator Amy Klobuchar condemned the action, stating it would enable monopolists and harm consumers. Current FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, a Trump appointee, defended the President's authority, though controversy persists.

The firings add complexity to ongoing FTC cases, including those against Meta and Amazon. The lack of clear replacements for the dismissed commissioners further complicates the situation, raising concerns over how the FTC will manage its current workload and maintain its commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring fair competition.

