Judge Blocks EPA from Retracting Climate Grant Funds

A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the EPA from halting grants worth $13.97 million to three environmental groups, citing inadequate justification for the termination. This measure prevents Citibank from releasing funds intended for these groups until the lawsuit is resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge on Tuesday temporarily halted the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) efforts to retract grant funding from three environmental organizations. This comes amidst the Trump administration's agenda to terminate the $20 billion climate program.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that the EPA had not provided sufficient grounds for terminating grants worth nearly $13.97 million to Climate United, Coalition for Green Capital, and Power Forward Communities. The ruling bars Citibank from dispersing these funds until further notice.

The EPA under Lee Zeldin claims concerns about fraud and waste, but the court found these claims vague. Chutkan's decision is crucial to maintaining the status quo as these non-profits face financial jeopardy without the court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

