Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Detention and its Political Ramifications

Turkish authorities have detained Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a top political rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist organization. The move has been labeled by opposition groups as a politically driven attempt to stifle dissent.

The government, however, has denied allegations of interference, insisting that the judiciary operates independently. Meanwhile, investigations are underway against Imamoglu, who is seen as a strong contender for the presidency in future elections.

The detention comes amid a larger crackdown on opposition figures in Turkey. The situation is compounded by recent actions against the mayor, including the controversial annulment of his degree, raising questions about the future of Turkey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)