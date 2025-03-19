Political Tensions Rise with Imamoglu's Detention

The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has become a focal point of political discourse, with President Erdogan's ally emphasizing the independence of Turkey's judiciary.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), vehemently criticized the portrayal of Imamoglu's detention as a 'coup,' dismissing it as an example of 'political degeneration.'

This development highlights the ongoing political tensions in Turkey and the scrutiny of the judicial system's role in these dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)