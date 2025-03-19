Corruption Scandal Unfolds: AAP's Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal Accused in CCTV Project
Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain for bribery linked to a Rs 517 crore CCTV installation project. The BJP alleges that both Jain and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal orchestrated a scam, compromising project integrity and facilitating undue financial gains.
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has taken legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former MLA Satyendar Jain, accusing him of corruption in the high-profile Rs 517 crore CCTV project aimed at enhancing the capital's surveillance infrastructure.
The controversy erupted when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Jain, with the complicity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, spearheaded a malpractice in the massive project. BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva stated that the investigation would eventually reveal Kejriwal's involvement in what has been labeled a scam.
The case centers around accusations that a Rs 16 crore penalty levied for project delays was nullified through a Rs 7 crore bribe accepted by Jain. Despite the serious allegations, the project expanded, with Bharat Electronics Limited securing further orders, raising concerns about the project's overall execution quality.
