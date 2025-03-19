Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks U.S. Support in Ceasefire Monitoring

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will discuss ceasefire monitoring with President Trump, focusing on energy facilities. Russia's President Putin agreed to a temporary halt in attacks but not a full ceasefire. Both nations accused each other of new attacks as Zelenskiy seeks U.S. involvement in monitoring.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the monitoring of a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, specifically focusing on energy facilities.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to temporarily stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities, although he did not support a full 30-day ceasefire, which President Trump had hoped might lead to a permanent peace agreement. Despite this tentative agreement, both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of launching new air attacks that damaged infrastructure shortly after their leaders agreed to the limited ceasefire.

During a joint briefing in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskiy expressed distrust in Putin's assurances and underscored the need for U.S. involvement in monitoring the ceasefire. Ukrainian forces announced they had destroyed Russian drones, while Russia claimed to have downed Ukrainian drones, highlighting ongoing tensions.

