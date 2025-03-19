Left Menu

Democracy at Risk: Protests Erupt Over Turkish Mayor's Detention

The detention of Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival of President Erdogan, has sparked protests in Turkey. Accused of corruption, Imamoglu's arrest is seen as a threat to democracy. Supporters chant in defiance, with opposition figures rallying for justice and freedom.

Updated: 19-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:51 IST
Protests erupted on Wednesday near Istanbul's main police headquarters following the detention of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading political challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The arrest of Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party, on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group, has been met with significant backlash. Over 100 supporters gathered, voicing their discontent and chanting slogans against the government.

Security measures intensified as riot police and water cannon trucks blocked roads. Despite these, demonstrators vowed to continue their support, highlighting what they perceive as a dire threat to Turkish democracy.

