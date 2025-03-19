Democracy at Risk: Protests Erupt Over Turkish Mayor's Detention

Protests erupted on Wednesday near Istanbul's main police headquarters following the detention of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading political challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The arrest of Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party, on charges of corruption and aiding a terrorist group, has been met with significant backlash. Over 100 supporters gathered, voicing their discontent and chanting slogans against the government.

Security measures intensified as riot police and water cannon trucks blocked roads. Despite these, demonstrators vowed to continue their support, highlighting what they perceive as a dire threat to Turkish democracy.

