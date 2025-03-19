Left Menu

India Stresses Humanitarian Aid Amid Renewed Israel-Hamas Conflict

India expressed concern over the conflict in Gaza, urging a resumption of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages held by Hamas. This comes as Israel resumes bombing, breaking a fragile ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced ongoing military action to meet Israel's 'vital goals' amid stalled negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:30 IST
India Stresses Humanitarian Aid Amid Renewed Israel-Hamas Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India expressed its concern regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for continued humanitarian assistance for affected individuals as Israel resumed its military actions, compromising the delicate ceasefire with Hamas.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed the necessity of releasing all hostages held by Hamas. Israel's latest airstrikes, resulting in over 400 reported deaths per Hamas-run health ministry, highlight the growing tensions after failed negotiations.

Despite Israel refraining from military actions over the past two weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized renewed offensives, citing Hamas's refusal to cooperate in advancing the ceasefire agreement. India advocates for a two-state solution, envisioning peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025