India Stresses Humanitarian Aid Amid Renewed Israel-Hamas Conflict

India expressed its concern regarding the ongoing situation in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for continued humanitarian assistance for affected individuals as Israel resumed its military actions, compromising the delicate ceasefire with Hamas.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed the necessity of releasing all hostages held by Hamas. Israel's latest airstrikes, resulting in over 400 reported deaths per Hamas-run health ministry, highlight the growing tensions after failed negotiations.

Despite Israel refraining from military actions over the past two weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized renewed offensives, citing Hamas's refusal to cooperate in advancing the ceasefire agreement. India advocates for a two-state solution, envisioning peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)