Political Turbulence in West Bengal Assembly
Suspended BJP MLAs attended the West Bengal assembly budget session after a suspension period, except for Suvendu Adhikari. Their suspension followed protests against Speaker Biman Banerjee. Adhikari cites further grievances, boycotting the final two days of the session. Tensions highlight intra-assembly conflicts.
On Wednesday, three BJP MLAs returned to the West Bengal assembly's budget session after a month-long suspension. However, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition, chose to abstain, maintaining his protest.
The suspension, involving MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Biswanath Karak, and Bankim Ghosh, stemmed from a protest against Speaker Biman Banerjee when an adjournment motion concerning attacks on Hindu places of worship was denied.
Adhikari, speaking outside the House, condemned further actions against BJP members and lambasted the ruling party for stifling opposition voices, underscoring ongoing political frictions.
