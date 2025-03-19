Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Gold Smuggling Allegations Against Actress

The Karnataka Assembly was a battleground of words on Friday as BJP and Congress legislators clashed over allegations involving actress Ranya Rao, presently in judicial custody over a gold smuggling case. BJP MLA Sunil Kumar spotlighted Rao's alleged frequent travels to Dubai and the recent seizure of 14 kg gold, raising suspicions about rampant smuggling activities in Bengaluru.

Kumar's claims stirred controversy, particularly his questions over the alleged protocol provided to a police officer's daughter, hinting at possible involvement of law enforcement. "Who approved such protocol support? Is a constable complicit in her actions?" he probed, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

Amidst the swirling speculations, Congress MLA Balakrishna hit back, suggesting the BJP's intent was mere session diversion and questioned the central government's responsibility in failing to control such smuggling acts. This contentious issue remains under the scanner as the CBI delves deeper following last month's arrest of Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)