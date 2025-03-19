Left Menu

Fico Fortifies Parliamentary Hold Amid Slovak Political Turmoil

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico regained a majority in parliament after recent disputes weakened his coalition. By appointing an unaligned lawmaker, he restored the coalition's strength to 79 seats. This comes amid public protests against Fico's controversial foreign policy, which critics say aligns Slovakia too closely with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:45 IST
On Wednesday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico solidified his control over the country's parliament by rallying previously dissenting lawmakers to regain a full majority. The political maneuver was essential following months of coalition instability that saw his government slipping into a temporary minority.

Key to Fico's resurgence was the strategic appointment of an unaligned lawmaker to the role of minister for investment and development, a decision that swelled his coalition's numbers to match the 79 seats secured in the 2023 elections. This increased stability aims to enhance the coalition's decision-making power in forthcoming parliamentary sessions.

The restored majority comes as Fico faces internal and public criticism over his foreign policy agenda, particularly his opposition to military aid for Ukraine and complicated relations with Russia. Despite accusations from opposition activists of intentions to incite unrest, Fico remains firm, positioning his policies as harmonizing Slovakia's Western alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

