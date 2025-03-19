Congress Leadership Gears Up: Kharge and Gandhi Focus on Organizational Revamp
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a key meeting with West Bengal leaders, while Rahul Gandhi emphasized fulfilling party responsibilities in Gujarat. The focus remained on strategic planning and grassroots outreach, with upcoming programs aiming to strengthen Congress's organizational structure and state-level involvement.
In a significant move toward revitalizing the Congress party, national president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a pivotal meeting of West Bengal Congress leaders at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Attendees included notable figures such as the Opposition leader in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alongside Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
The gathering followed Kharge's earlier session with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries and state in-charges, underscoring his commitment to reinforcing the party's infrastructure. Esteemed Congress members like Bhupesh Baghel, Kumari Seljha, Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, and KC Venugopal contributed to the discussions focusing on micromanagement and grassroots engagement.
As the Punjab Congress Political Affairs Committee met to strategize on March 13, Bhupesh Baghel highlighted six core agendas aimed at bolstering party presence. Emphasizing comprehensive outreach, Baghel revealed plans for training programs and booth committee formations. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, during the Samvaad program in Ahmedabad, stressed the party's need to fulfill its responsibilities before seeking electoral support.
